I gotta say I wasn’t real sure this would happen. The Wings didn’t do a lot of showing that they were playoff-capable this season, pretty much except for the past few games. Even accounting for their injury troubles, this group had a disturbingly expedited decline to start the post-Lidstrom era.

But now they’re in. The problems in evidence all season haven’t miraculously disappeared (though they were papered over in the four-game win streak), but anything can happen now. Certainly they have a better chance to make something happen by starting against the Ducks rather than the Blackhawks.