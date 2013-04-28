Playoffs

I gotta say I wasn’t real sure this would happen. The Wings didn’t do a lot of showing that they were playoff-capable this season, pretty much except for the past few games. Even accounting for their injury troubles, this group had a disturbingly expedited decline to start the post-Lidstrom era.

But now they’re in. The problems in evidence all season haven’t miraculously disappeared (though they were papered over in the four-game win streak), but anything can happen now. Certainly they have a better chance to make something happen by starting against the Ducks rather than the Blackhawks.

  Hockeyfan says:
    April 28, 2013 at 11:14 am

    Wow what are you smoking. Short season very close games. They earned it (again).

