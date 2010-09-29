Game Day Notes: @ NY Rangers

Update (4:55 PM): And Patrick Eaves is out tonight with an ankle injury suffered in practice. Awesome. Here’s a thought: stop shooting pucks off the feet and ankles of teammates, guys.

But the biggest bit of news from that link is Babcock’s stating Drew Miller has a job. Sorry, Mattias Ritola. - Matt

Update (4:42 PM): The Rangers have posted their lineup here (Word doc).

Also, the Wings cut Thomas McCollum, Travis Ehrhardt, Sergei Kolosov, Sebastien Piche, Logan Pyett, Willie Coetzee, Ilari Filppula, Jamie Tardif and Greg Amadio (from a tryout). - Matt

Briefly:

… Like the Wings, the Rangers have been idle since Sunday, so there’s nothing to report on that.

… The Rangers are getting closer to their final roster, with 11 cuts coming down on Monday (including Wade Redden), leaving them with 27 on the roster. So tonight won’t be so much minor leaguer powder puff as Eastern Conference powder puff.

… As of this writing, the Rangers haven’t posted their lineup for tonight, but I’ll get that link if it comes.

… Newsday Rangers beat writer did tweet this yesterday:

What does the orange jersey mean? Probably that you might be watching vs WIngs tomorrow. So Prospal, Dubi, Boyle cd be healthy scratches

So take that for what it’s worth.

… Khan has the Wings’ roster for tonight. Getting closer to the real thing, too, though they’re still carrying a lot of AHL-bound guys.

… Per the pre-season rotation, Osgood was supposed to start tonight, but because of the charley horse he played through Saturday, he’s out. Jimmy will be in net instead.

… Kris Draper’s groin injury turned out to involve a slight tear, so that’s a bonus for guys like Patrick Eaves in looking to solidify a role in the lineup. Draper’s probably going to miss the start of the season.

… Modano skated yesterday, but is out again with groin tightness. Who knows if he’d be playing through it during the regular season or not, but this isn’t exactly an auspicious start for the guy, even if this is just pre-season over-caution.

… The big news is that the second line (tonight’s first) is reunited with Franzen’s return. Just in time to prep for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, eh?

… Meanwhile, Jiri Hudler is playing with Abdelkader and Drew Miller on tonight’s second line, while Ritola (who had an “ear” injuryâ€”who knew?) is skating on the third with Helm and Eaves. Take from that what you will, but I consider that a sign that Miller’s made himself more valuable to the team for the coming season than Ritola has. Whether that means Mattias gets the ax instead of Drew remains to be seen, of course.

… On defense, Ericsson is slotted in the #2 spot with Kronwall, while Kindl is with Brian Rafalski. Were this game televised, I’d be keeping an eye on those two.

… So we had to wait until Wednesday for a game that’s not going to be on TV. Isn’t pre-season hockey fun?