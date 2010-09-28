On Kindl’s Fight

Posted by on 17 comments

In a rare bit of departure from the rest of his media colleague’s topical choices, Khan’s off-day piece is all about Jakub Kindl’s “battling” for a spot in the six playing defensemen. Interestingly, it’s framed as a season-long thing, with Khan claiming he’s a lock for the 7th spot heading in to the season.

That’s something I would have endorsed even two weeks ago, but now I’m not so sure. All off-season, I assumed Kindl was too green to even be in the NHL this year, that the Wings would have kept him in Grand Rapids another year if they’d had a choice. That last part may be true, but after seeing him in camp and through the pre-season thus far, I have to adjust my thinking on his relative greenness.

At this point, it seems to me that if you compare Jonathan Ericsson and Kindl head to head, Jakub’s pulling out front. Ericsson has quite frankly looked terrible so far this exhibition season and looked as bad in camp. Kindl, on the other hand, has surprised me with a real improvement in maturity and poise with the puck. One sequence that stands out in my mind was that power play I mentioned in my thoughts on the Saturday Chicago game. Kindl’s not better-than-third-pairing mature and poised yet, but I’m now assessing him as pretty close to third pairing-ready.

He’s starting out at a disadvantage given Ericsson’s current slotting in that 6th spot, not to mention Babcock’s interest in Jonny, but I think he’s got a chance of taking that job if he keeps this up over the course of the rest of the pre-season. Maybe he doesn’t get in the lineup on the 8th, but unless Ericsson doesn’t improve and unless Babcock’s stubbornness becomes pathological, he might not have to wait that long.

Kindl’s progress comes as something of a surprise to those of us who watched him in GR, but my wife pointed out that he did improve a lot over the time he was with the Griffins, so this is just an extension of that arc.

Here’s hoping that if he does crack the lineup, he has more staying power than Ericsson, who I can’t even defend any more. Taking time to bloom is one thing, Jonny. Not progressing toward the whole flowering part seemingly at all is another.

Filed under: 2010-2011

Tags: ,

Comments

  1. Garth says:
    September 28, 2010 at 11:00 am

    "Here’s hoping that if he does crack the lineup, he has more staying power than Ericsson"

    I have a feeling that the big project this year will be to get both Kindl AND Ericsson to improve and pick up some consistency, because you have to think Detroit wants Kindl & Ericsson to be the third pairing next year.

    Reply
    • Matt Saler says:
      September 28, 2010 at 6:33 pm

      Well, yeah. I guess I maybe overstate my case on Ericsson here, since I still have hopes he'll eventually get to where he needs to be. It's just not looking to great for this year. He'll be a project, for sure, but I don't think it's a foregone conclusion any more that he'll be #6.

      Reply
      • Garth says:
        September 29, 2010 at 5:38 am

        I definitely agree with you about the #6 slot. I haven't had the chance to see any of the preseason games (I saw about a third of the red/white game that was streamed), but from what I've heard Kindl has definitely impressed far more than Jonny has. Interestingly, Ericsson is is a contract year, so he really does need to cement his spot this year or else I have to assume he's gone, and if he goes bye bye I'm sure the Wings will miss him as much as they miss Leino, which isn't very much. Two full seasons is more than enough time to prove yourself.

        Reply
    • Ashley says:
      September 29, 2010 at 2:42 pm

      You all r selfish and heartless! Ericsson is a fantastic player and should rightly have a spot on the team! So what he had a not so great season last year (but i dnt think he did) but it is in the past. He has tons of potential. He is also such a great and kind person! He was very kind to me when i met him. You should give him a chance. He is trying hard. It isnt easy playing hockey. Im pretty sure all of you would have a pretty hard time if the roles were switched! But u wouldnt want ppl to hate on you so dont hate ericsson i think hes great! Hes still young and has plenty of time to learn the ropes!

      Reply
  2. Ashley says:
    September 28, 2010 at 6:24 pm

    Wow u r all jerks! Jonathan Ericsson is a great player an SHOULD have a spot on the roster! Hes so talented and has had a long road in the past. He was out with a knee injury last seaon for gods sake! Those r harf to bounce back from. Hes a good solid player with tons of potential and rightly deserves a spot on the 2010-2011 roster!

    Reply
    • Matt Saler says:
      September 28, 2010 at 6:36 pm

      Ashley,

      He's regressed a ton since his '09 playoff run. Even accounting for the 12 games he sat out with the injury, he's looking pretty bad from a development standpoint. He may still have it in him to return to '09 form, but he's not a lock for a lineup spot any more. Or he shouldn't be. He needs to work harder at improving and a battle with Kindl may be just the thing he needs.

      Reply
    • Garth says:
      September 29, 2010 at 5:38 am

      He rightly deserves a spot? Based on what?

      Reply
    • Dubie says:
      September 29, 2010 at 9:24 am

      Sorry Ashley, but you need to take your Ericsson Fan Club hat off. I hate to say it, but he is becoming the new "human giveaway (Andreas Lilja)". Far too many mishandlings-of-the-puck in his own end (one that led to a slam dunk goal in the Red-White game. He needs to step up his game in his own end. Kindl has looked solid, and I agree with Matt here, should get a chance early on in the season. Yes Ericsson still has potential, but a player with inferior skill but higher potential will most always get a spot in the press box against a player with better skill right now but not necessarily as high potential. And blaming his transgressions on injury? Mule wishes you would blame his 4-goal game against the Sharks on his ACL. If he would have been 100% then, by your standards, maybe he would have had all 7!

      Reply
  3. Nina says:
    October 14, 2010 at 9:27 am

    They're both terrible. I'm sorry but as a life-long Wings fan I can honestly say that all of us are used to whoever puts on a Red Wings jersey on defense being a future/potential/former All-Star. Both players are WAY past market date on a developmental prospect and what you see is what you get. One is a very talented bonehead and the other one is just a slow forward on D for all the hitting/positional battles he wins. Do you honestly think we went out and grabbed Salei because both of those guys were "coming along nicely"? Come on. It happens to other teams too.

    Reply
    • Matt Saler says:
      October 14, 2010 at 9:48 am

      I would hardly say that Kindl's past his "market date"… Not all defensemen are Drew Doughty and therefore NHL ready right off the bat. They got Salei because this is Detroit and a veteran presence is always preferred to a young one, even under Babcock.

      Reply
  4. mens barbour jackets says:
    September 21, 2011 at 7:46 am

    The barbour jackets satory began in 1984 in South Shields. Today the 5th generation family owned business remains in the read, with barbour jacket’s headquarters located in Simonside, South Shields. Although it sources products from around the globe, ladies barbour jacket are still manufactured by hand in the mens barbour jacket factory in Simonside and each year over 100,000 barbour quilted jackets are processed via the central, subsidiary and local customer service operations. http://www.barbour-jackets.net/

    Reply
  5. mens barbour jackets says:
    September 21, 2011 at 7:46 am

    The barbour jackets satory began in 1984 in South Shields. Today the 5th generation family owned business remains in the read, with barbour jacket’s headquarters located in Simonside, South Shields. Although it sources products from around the globe, ladies barbour jacket are still manufactured by hand in the mens barbour jacket factory in Simonside and each year over 100,000 barbour quilted jackets are processed via the central, subsidiary and local customer service operations. http://www.barbour-jackets.net/

    Reply
  6. mens barbour jackets says:
    September 21, 2011 at 7:46 am

    The barbour jackets satory began in 1984 in South Shields. Today the 5th generation family owned business remains in the read, with barbour jacket’s headquarters located in Simonside, South Shields. Although it sources products from around the globe, ladies barbour jacket are still manufactured by hand in the mens barbour jacket factory in Simonside and each year over 100,000 barbour quilted jackets are processed via the central, subsidiary and local customer service operations. http://www.barbour-jackets.net/

    Reply
  7. mens barbour jackets says:
    September 21, 2011 at 7:46 am

    The barbour jackets satory began in 1984 in South Shields. Today the 5th generation family owned business remains in the read, with barbour jacket’s headquarters located in Simonside, South Shields. Although it sources products from around the globe, ladies barbour jacket are still manufactured by hand in the mens barbour jacket factory in Simonside and each year over 100,000 barbour quilted jackets are processed via the central, subsidiary and local customer service operations. http://www.barbour-jackets.net/

    Reply
  8. mens barbour jackets says:
    September 21, 2011 at 7:46 am

    The barbour jackets satory began in 1984 in South Shields. Today the 5th generation family owned business remains in the read, with barbour jacket’s headquarters located in Simonside, South Shields. Although it sources products from around the globe, ladies barbour jacket are still manufactured by hand in the mens barbour jacket factory in Simonside and each year over 100,000 barbour quilted jackets are processed via the central, subsidiary and local customer service operations. http://www.barbour-jackets.net/

    Reply
  9. mens barbour jackets says:
    September 21, 2011 at 7:46 am

    The barbour jackets satory began in 1984 in South Shields. Today the 5th generation family owned business remains in the read, with barbour jacket’s headquarters located in Simonside, South Shields. Although it sources products from around the globe, ladies barbour jacket are still manufactured by hand in the mens barbour jacket factory in Simonside and each year over 100,000 barbour quilted jackets are processed via the central, subsidiary and local customer service operations. http://www.barbour-jackets.net/

    Reply
  10. betting strategies says:
    October 19, 2015 at 3:03 am

    Lay betting is the bookies core business and is responsible for making most of their millions of pounds profit yearly.
    A key aspect to get before you start betting is the strengths and weaknesses of each team.
    By testing your methods not only can you tweak them you also
    be able to show up not so profitable bets without wasting money.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>