On Kindl’s Fight

In a rare bit of departure from the rest of his media colleague’s topical choices, Khan’s off-day piece is all about Jakub Kindl’s “battling” for a spot in the six playing defensemen. Interestingly, it’s framed as a season-long thing, with Khan claiming he’s a lock for the 7th spot heading in to the season.

That’s something I would have endorsed even two weeks ago, but now I’m not so sure. All off-season, I assumed Kindl was too green to even be in the NHL this year, that the Wings would have kept him in Grand Rapids another year if they’d had a choice. That last part may be true, but after seeing him in camp and through the pre-season thus far, I have to adjust my thinking on his relative greenness.

At this point, it seems to me that if you compare Jonathan Ericsson and Kindl head to head, Jakub’s pulling out front. Ericsson has quite frankly looked terrible so far this exhibition season and looked as bad in camp. Kindl, on the other hand, has surprised me with a real improvement in maturity and poise with the puck. One sequence that stands out in my mind was that power play I mentioned in my thoughts on the Saturday Chicago game. Kindl’s not better-than-third-pairing mature and poised yet, but I’m now assessing him as pretty close to third pairing-ready.

He’s starting out at a disadvantage given Ericsson’s current slotting in that 6th spot, not to mention Babcock’s interest in Jonny, but I think he’s got a chance of taking that job if he keeps this up over the course of the rest of the pre-season. Maybe he doesn’t get in the lineup on the 8th, but unless Ericsson doesn’t improve and unless Babcock’s stubbornness becomes pathological, he might not have to wait that long.

Kindl’s progress comes as something of a surprise to those of us who watched him in GR, but my wife pointed out that he did improve a lot over the time he was with the Griffins, so this is just an extension of that arc.

Here’s hoping that if he does crack the lineup, he has more staying power than Ericsson, who I can’t even defend any more. Taking time to bloom is one thing, Jonny. Not progressing toward the whole flowering part seemingly at all is another.