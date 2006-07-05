Belfour in Detroit for Physical, Holland Considering the 41 Year Old

It looks like the Wings’ tactic of waiting out the free agency market has led to Ed Belfour becoming a leading option in net. Belfour, 41, was in Detroit today to undergo a physical, and the results of MRI’s on his knees and back will help Wings management with a decision. Belfour, who has a home in St. Clair, seems excited:

“I feel great, the rehab has gone real well. Iâ€™m very interested. Iâ€™ve always loved Detroit.”

Holland clarifies his interest level:

“Depending on his health, we have some interest. He feels pretty optimistic about his back. Our doctors are going to look over him, and weâ€™ll make a decision in the next couple of days…When heâ€™s healthy and at his best, heâ€™s a top goaltender.”

Belfour was slated to make $4.5 million with Toronto next season, but was bought out so the Leafs could sign the younger, healthier goaltender in Andrew Raycroft, 26. The former Bruin was recently signed to a three year, $6 million deal, after the Leafs acquired him in a trade for goalie prospect Tuukka Rask.

It all makes me think, if Raycroft is good enough for the Leafs, why not for us? They aren’t paying him all that much, and it’s not like they traded away a top line player for him. We’d probably sign Belfour for around the salary Raycroft is getting, so I don’t see the point in investing in a 41 year old goaltender over a 26 year old one. I’d rather have Hasek back instead, almost, if it weren’t for the nature of his second stint here. Ken Holland has a lot of questions to answer. Maybe he’ll use his new “special assistant” in Steve Yzerman as a point man on the answering to growing fan uncertainty. A2Y has a good take on Holland.